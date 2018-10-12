Midlothian Council and emergency services tackle combustibles clean-up

Midlothian Council is working together with local emergency services to offer free uplift of combustible materials, in a bid to cut down the number of fires started deliberately in the run up to Bonfire Night.

As well as being a danger to individuals, homes and communities, unauthorised bonfires can unnecessarily divert the Fire and Rescue Service from dealing with other, more pressing emergencies.

The initiative will run from October 22 - 27, with collections being carried out by the Unpaid Work Team. The team is made up of people who have been issued a Community Payback Order from the court, giving them the chance to give back to local communities.

The service will operate in areas which have historically had the highest levels of deliberate fire raising in Midlothian – Dalkeith/Woodburn, Mayfield/Easthouses and Gorebridge - and will be on a first come, first served basis.

The uplift opportunity allows residents to report public areas where combustible items need to be collected, as well as ordering the free uplift of specific flammable items from their homes such as furniture, carpets and mattresses. Anything that has been soiled should be wrapped before pick up.

Items that cannot be accepted include fridges, freezers, cookers, washing machines, dish washers, tumble dryers, bathroom suites, coal boxes and asbestos.

This week is being jointly promoted by Midlothian Council, Midlothian Community Safety and Justice Partnership, Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

Booking for the service opened on Wednesday and will close when all available pickup slots are full. To report or book items for uplift cakk 0131 561 5284.

The Unpaid Work team will be making collections as follows:

Monday 22 October – Dalkeith/Woodburn

Tuesday 23 October – Dalkeith/Woodburn

Wednesday 24 October – Mayfield/Easthouses

Thursday 25 October – Mayfield/Easthouses

Friday 26 October – Gorebridge

Saturday 27 October – Gorebridge