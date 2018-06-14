Midlothian Council fights back against potholes with extra funding

Midlothian Council has put together three squads of workers to tackle the large number of potholes caused by the ‘Beast from the East’ earlier this year.

Using both internal and external resources, the council is currently spending an extra £15,000 a week to repair the damage done to Midlothian’s roads following the arctic conditions of February and March, allowing around 700 potholes to be filled a week.

The squads have been addressing the strategic road network initially with a series of permanent repairs while there will be a programme to resurface a number of other roads.

There are also plans to put out to tender for £500,000 worth of permanent repairs to roads across Midlothian.

Councillor John Hackett (Lab), cabinet member for commercial operations, said: “The extreme weather we experienced earlier this year has had a substantial impact on Midlothian’s roads. The volume of potholes being tackled, 50 per cent more than we would normally be filling after the winter period, shows the scale of the damage caused by the ‘Beast from the East.’

“We are aware how dangerous these potholes can be and thank drivers for their continued patience while we carry out these repairs. I’m sure the additional resources, coupled with the recent better weather, will see an improvement in the condition of Midlothian’s roads in the coming months.”