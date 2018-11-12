Midlothian Council receives top award for its support for Armed Forces community

Midlothian Council is one of 10 employers in Scotland to receive an award from the Ministry of Defence for its support for the Armed Forces community in Scotland.

The Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS) silver award was presented to the council at a ceremony in Edinburgh Castle last Thursday (November 8).

Now in its fifth year, the ERS silver awards recognise employers who employ and support those who serve, veterans, and their families. Midlothian Council supports the Midlothian Armed Forces Covenant Partnership and helps promote the Armed Forces Covenant and its Trust Fund. The council also promotes and implements a Reserve Forces Training and Mobilisation Policy among its workforce.

The Partnership is co-chaired by Provost Peter Smaill, who is also the Midlothian Armed Forces Champion.

“This is a great achievement for Midlothian and for all those associated with the work of the Midlothian Armed Forces Covenant Partnership,” said Councillor Smaill.

“We are extremely proud of the contribution made by our armed forces and in return it is only right that we help provide support on a range of issues for serving personnel, veterans, reservists and their families within our community and our workforce.”

Commenting on the announcement of the 2018 awards, Minister for Defence Personnel and Veterans, Rt Hon Tobias Ellwood MP said: “I am delighted to congratulate the recipients of this year’s Employer Recognition Scheme Silver awards. A Silver award recognises the fantastic efforts of employers throughout the UK who have both elevated their commitments under the Armed Forces Covenant and provided actual benefit to the armed forces community.”