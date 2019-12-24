Midlothian Council secures funding to tackle effect of Emission Zone in Edinburgh

Midlothian Council has secured £863,000 from Transport Scotland to help address the knock-on effect Edinburgh’s plans to introduce a city–wide Low Emission Zone would have on the county.

The council had been consulted on Edinburgh’s proposals, which would see some cars banned from the centre of the city, but raised concerns about additional pressures this would put on Midlothian in terms of parking and public transport.

Midlothian submitted seven proposals for funding. Transport Scotland agreed to fund five of these.

Those are to: upgrade and replace bus shelters (£500,000); provide a toucan crossing (pedestrian and cycle) on A6106 Old Dalkeith Road including a widened footpath (£100,000); install rapid electrical chargers at Sheriffhall park and ride (£135,000); buy electric pool cars (£78,000); and carry out a feasibility study to increase park and ride facilities (£50,000).The locations that will be assessed are Newton Farm, Redheugh and Lothianburn.

Midlothian Council’s Cabinet Member with responsibility for transport, Councillor Russell Imrie (Lab) said: “We’ve very much in favour of cutting pollution by improving air quality.

“However, we do need to make sure that any improvements in the capital are not offset by creating a whole set of problems here in Midlothian.

“We want to work with Edinburgh City to mitigate against some of the concerns raised so that we can all benefit from cleaner air.

“This money will certainly help towards achieving those aims.”