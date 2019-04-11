Midlothian Council working together sessions

Residents, community groups and businesses are being given the opportunity to have their say in developing a plan to balance the council’s budget.

‘Working Together’ sessions will take place on: April 22, 9.30am at Midlothian Council Headquarters, Buccleuch Street Dalkeith; April 27, 9.30am at Newbattle High School, Newbattle Road, Easthouses; May 1, 5.30pm at Penicuik Town Hall; May 6, 1.30pm at Midlothian Council Headquarters, Buccleuch Street Dalkeith.

Council Leader, Councillor Derek Milligan (Lab) said: “With continuing funding cuts expected and increased demand from a growing population for key services such as education, health and social care, the council needs to plan ahead and look at news way of working.

“We’ve already made substantial changes to save money but we need to do much more,” added Councillor Milligan. “The council estimates that from April 2020 to March 2021, we will be £4.6 million short of what we need to spend to keep services at current levels. This is on top of the £7.4 million in savings we have had to make for the financial year 2019/20. By March 2023 the funding gap we have to address is currently £18.8 million.

“We want to work with our communities, partners, businesses and others, working together to reshape our services. With this in mind, we are organising sessions during April and May to give people the opportunity to have their say.”

You can book to attend one of the four sessions by going to www.eventbrite.co.uk and searching for Midlothian Council or email Annette.Lang@midlothian.gov.uk, or call 0131 271 3923.