Midlothian crimebeat October 1-8

Here is your weekly round-up of crime in the Midlothian area.

Penicuik

At about 11am on October 1 officers conducted a bail compliance check in the Penicuik area. A 36-year-old male was found in breach of his conditions set by Edinburgh Sheriff Court, arrested, charged and reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

At 2.30pm on October 4 a large quantity of wood was stolen from the Milton Bridge area of Penicuik. Police enquiries are continuing, anyone with information is encouraged to contact Police on 101 quoting incident number 1918 of October 4 2018.

Bonnyrigg

At 11pm on October 3 officers had reason to stop a male driving near to Lasswade Road. The male was searched and a quantity of cannabis was seized along with other drug paraphernalia. A 27-year-old male has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

At 10.20am on October 4 roads policing officers stopped a vehicle near to Polton Road, Lasswade. The male and two female occupants attempted to abandon their vehicle and run on foot however they were apprehended by officers. A 57-year-old-male was subsequently arrested, charged and reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

Loanhead

At 9.30am on October 3 a male stole a large quantity of money from an ATM in Loanhead belonging to a member of the public. A bystander intervened and contacted the police. Officers attended and arrested the male responsible. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

At 8pm on October 3 officers issued a young male driver with an anti-social behaviour order aligned to his vehicle for making excessive noise within Straiton Retail Park.

Dalkeith

At 6.30am on October 1 a break-in was discovered to a garden shed in the Woodburn area of Dalkeith, nothing was removed from within. Police enquiries are continuing.

At 12pm on October 1 officers stopped a female in Dalkeith and arrested her on four outstanding warrants. She was held to appear at Court the next lawful day.

At 6.30pm on October 1 a female was arrested for causing a disturbance in a licensed premises within Dalkeith Town Centre. A 33-year-old female has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

At 12.30am on October 2 Police received a call regarding hay bales on fire in farmland near to Fordel, the fire service attended and extinguished the hay. No persons were injured by the fire.

At 4am on October 2 officers apprehended a man who ran away from a vehicle parked in a residential street in Dalkeith. It was established the male was disqualified from driving and uninsured. A small amount of controlled drugs was also found within the vehicle. A 27-year-old male was arrested and reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

On October 3 officers executed a search warrant at a property near to the Woodburn area of Dalkeith. A substantial amount of controlled drugs were recovered including heroin, cannabis and amphetamine. The SSPCA were also in attendance and seized animals due to poor living conditions. A male and female were arrested, charged and reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

At 6.30pm on October 7 officers had cause to stop a male driving a vehicle near to Sherrifhall Roundabout, he was thereafter searched and a small amount of controlled drugs were recovered. A 36-year-old male has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal.