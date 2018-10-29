Midlothian events to celebrate National Business Week

To celebrate National Business Week, Midlothian Business Gateway is hosting a series of events throughout the county from this Tuesday (October 30) to Saturday(November 3).

These range from advice on starting your own business and help with social media, to a networking breakfast and a visit to award-winning local business, Cross Borders Brewing, based in Dalkeith.

Midlothian Council’s cabinet member for communities, Councillor Russell Imrie (Lab) said: “I am delighted to see that our local Business Gateway advisers have pulled together Midlothian’s best ever programme of events to celebrate National Business Week. I would strongly encourage local businesses to take part if they can.”

More details are available at www.bgateway.com/local-offices/midlothian or contact the local team on 0131 271 3377. You can also find out more at www.facebook.com/BGMidlothian/