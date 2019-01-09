Midlothian film studio take two: Plans submitted for Dalkeith site

The company which dropped plans for a film studio at Pentland Farm last year, has this morning submitted an application to Midlothian Council for a 48 acre film studio adjacent to Dalkeith Country Park.

PSL Land, the team behind the Pentland Studios project, has now shifted its attention to a site at Saltersgate, where it plans to build a studio and a film academy. Midlothian councillors will hear an initial report on the plans at the council’s planning meeting on January 22.

PSL’s long-running plan for a £250 million studio on 100 acres of greenbelt land at Pentland Farm was halted when a land court ruled that the tenant farmer could not be removed from the land.

After the case, Buccleuch Estates contacted PSL Land to offer up the new site four miles away, adjacent to Dalkeith Country Park. There is now a sale agreement in principle between the two parties.

Nick Waugh, commercial property director at the commercial arm of Buccleuch Estates, said: “We recognize the importance of this ambitious project, and are delighted to play a role in helping deliver a world-class film studio to Scotland that will inevitably transform the Scottish creative industry and our reputation as a filming location across the globe.”

The planned new studio would have nine sound stages across 208,000 square feet.

PSL is also talking to Edinburgh Napier University about establishing a Scottish Film Academy on the site.

A public consultation on the new plans, designed by Keppie Architects, will take place at Woodburn Primary School on January 31, 4-8pm.