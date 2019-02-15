Midlothian groups can bag a boost with supermarket’s centenary pot

Tesco is marking its centenary by offering community projects in Scotland the chance to bag their share of a huge £100,000 funding pot.

As part of the anniversary celebrations, community organisations in Midlothian are being invited to share in the funding during two special Bags of Help voting rounds.

Bags of Help, run in partnership with Groundwork, sees funding awarded to thousands of local community projects every year.

So far in Midlothian, Bags of Help has awarded more than £170,000 to almost 70 local projects.

Anyone can nominate a project for Bags of Help and Bags of Help Centenary Grants. Organisations and groups looking to find out more or apply should visit www.tesco.com/bagsofhelp.