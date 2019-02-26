Midlothian has the highest house price rise in Scotland

Midlothian has seen an incredible 15.2 per cent increase in the average house price in the past year, the largest rise in Scotland.

Already the fastest growing local authority area in the country, the latest publication of the monthly UK House Price Index shows that the average price of a property in Midlothian is now £190,031.

The figures for December 2018 show an average price of a property in Scotland has gone up 2.4 per cent on the previous year. While the average house price is now £148,711. This compares to a UK average of £230,776, which was an increase of 2.5 per cent

Janet Egdell of Registers of Scotland said: “Average prices in Scotland continued their upward trend in December with an increase of 2.4 per cent when compared to December 2017. While the average price has increased each month since March 2016, when compared with the same month of the previous year, the trend in sales volume has not been as positive.”