Midlothian job centre staff helping claimants

The latest figures from the local job centres show that there are 1545 people in Midlothian claiming Universal Credit.

And the job centres in Dalkeith and Penicuik have been working hard to get more local people into work. Following the recent collapse of Bonnyrigg-based Crummock resulting in the loss of 287 jobs, an event was held on Monday offering support from Job Centre Plus, Lifelong Learning & Employability and Skills Development Scotland. Due to recently announce redundancies at SPAR and WATCO an invite was extended to those affected staff.

Job centre staff have been working on a veteran’s event, a childcare information session and a Catering for Life event.

Catherine Davidson, DWP Partnership Manager for Midlothian, who was heavily involved in the recruiting of clients onto this catering programme said: “This programme has changed the lives of the candidates who attended -some in small ways by getting them into a routine or making new friendships, and for others it has inspired them to challenge themselves and look toward further education courses or actively seek employment.

“The change in confidence and wellbeing of the attendees was visible, awarding them their certificates for their achievements on completion of the course was a terrific way to celebrate their success!

“Due to the success of this course new courses have been approved and will be delivered to more customers in East Lothian and Midlothian in the near future.”

Looking towards the usual increase in summer hospitality and retail vacancies, the job centre team in Midlothian have been inviting employers into Jobcentres to talk about their sector and encourage applications. With recruitment planned for Morrisons and stores at Straiton over the coming weeks.

The employment and Learning Midlothian Group co-chaired by DWP will be holding a series of pop-up recruitment and employer support events over the summer at various locations in Midlothian. These “pop ups” will advertise vacancies and offer advice/support to candidates looking for work but also support micro and small/medium sized employers in Midlothian with their recruitment needs.