Midlothian jobs latest

Local job centres have been busy in the lead up to Christmas, while the latest claimant figures have been released.

In November, there were 1,470 claimants in Midlothian, up by 10 per cent from the previous year, due to the change to Universal Credit. However, the figure is down by 20 per cent from 2010.

Kitty Luxon, work coach team leader, DWP, WSD, East and South East Scotland, said: “We are holding a recruitment day in the jobcentre for delivery driver roles for a national employer and our work coaches are supporting customers with their interview skills for this event.

“We have had several approaches from social care sector employers looking for us to assist them with recruitment, so we are holding a care recruitment event also in December to profile these roles to customers.

“We are also working with the council in promoting the social care academy training which starts in January, customers will receive sector related training and certification whilst completing a placement with employers. These blended training sessions in the past have been effective in getting people into work.

“There is still lots of recruitment in retail although we do expect a slowdown in the coming weeks, our staff have been assisting customers with applying for the roles at the Fort and the temporary posts at Straiton Retail Park. Recruitment for the new McDonalds is still on-going as not all positions have been filled, on the back of our information sessions we are still working closely with the McDonalds HR team to fill all outstanding posts.

“We had a variety of providers in the jobcentre promoting their services to staff and customers and now have weekly slots for providers to meet with customers and offer advice and support. The voluntary sector in particular is being well received and many of our customers are amazed at the sheer number of activities they can get involved in locally. This supports our customers well-being whilst improving their employability skills. Jobcentre staff are helping customers to reflect the voluntary work skills learned in their CV’s and applications for jobs.

“We are starting work on our next recruitment campaign which is hospitality. Our staff and customers will be able to tap into information and training in this area over the coming months. We are keen for any Midlothian-based hospitality or tourism employers to work with us in helping to promote this as a destination career.

Anyone wishing to take part can contact catherine.davidson4@dwp.gsi.gov.uk.”