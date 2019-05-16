Midlothian MP blasts Scottish Secretary

Midlothian’s MP blasted the Secretary of State for Scotland for ignoring her question on the “worrying” increase in families relying on foodbanks.

Danielle Rowley MP (Lab) put the question to the Secretary of State for Scotland David Mundell MP (Con), during Scottish Questions on Wednesday, May 8, at the House of Commons.

In his response, Mr Mundell failed to address the issues Ms Rowley had raised with him during the session, choosing instead to talk about moving “the political debate in Scotland off the constitution”.

However, the constitution was not mentioned in Ms Rowley’s question to the Secretary of State for Scotland.

Speaking afterwards, the Labour MP for Midlothian revealed her disappointment in Mr Mundell’s response to her question on foodbanks at Westminster last week.

She said: “The Secretary of State completely ignored my question, and instead banged on about constitutional arguments.

“The rise in people in my constituency relying on foodbanks to feed themselves and their families is a total disgrace. They deserve answers from Mr Mundell.

“He is simply not using his position to represent people in Scotland, but instead plays on grievances around the constitution.

“We deserve better.”

In recent years, foodbanks have sprung up across the county including in Gorebridge and Penicuik.