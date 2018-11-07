Midlothian MP gives her reaction as Edinburgh Airport flight path plan is rejected

MP Danielle Rowley has welcomed the decision by the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to reject proposals from Edinburgh Airport that would have led to an increase in noise over Midlothian.

In the original proposals, the route proposed by Edinburgh Airport would have passed directly over most of the main residential areas in Midlothian with the potential of increased noise levels, especially in the evening.

Ms Rowley wrote to the CAA after a number of constituents had contacted her.

The CAA last week refused Edinburgh Airports’ airspace proposals stating that: “The airport has, in many respects, engaged extensively with communities during the consultation process.

“However, the differences between the proposal developed in consultation with local communities and the final proposal submitted to the CAA are too significant. Therefore, the CAA will not approve the proposal.”

Ms Rowley (Lab) said: “I welcome the decision made by the CAA. Had these proposals gone ahead they would have had the potential to disrupt the quality of life of many people living in Midlothian

“This decision is also a testament to the hard work done by a number of local constituents who have contacted the CAA with alternative proposals.”

Gordon Robertson, director of communications for Edinburgh Airport, said he was disappointed with the decision, adding that the airport would now go back to the drawing board regarding the its airspace change programme.