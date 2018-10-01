Midlothian MP hits back at the Tories

Work and Pensions Secretary Esther McVey’s claim today that reports of vicious Tory welfare cuts are “fake news” has been blasted by Midlothian MP Danielle Rowley.

Ms Rowley (Lab) said: “Esther McVey has the cheek to accuse others of spreading fake news when she herself was ordered to apologise to MPs for making misleading statements on Universal Credit.

“But I’ve got news for Esther McVey. She can try to discredit well-respected organisations and charities, as well as the people suffering on Universal Credit, all of whom are telling the truth about the human cost of these changes. But the finger of blame points straight back to her department.

“The ongoing rollout of UC is damaging communities across the UK, yet the Tories’ cold-blooded attitude means important lessons about its shortcomings are not being learned. Not content with creating a hostile environment for migrants, the DWP has created a hostile environment for those who find themselves in poverty.

“We do not need tinkering with a broken policy. We need real change under a Labour Government to ensure our welfare system works for the many not the few.”