Midlothian MP hopes wins breed success

Midlothian’s hospitality industry can benefit from the recent awards won by Loanhead restaurant The Radhuni, according to our local MP.

In a letter to the restaurant’s managing partner Habibur Khan, Danielle Rowley (Lab) congratulated it on its “most successful year”. She wrote: “It’s fantastic to hear of a local restaurant achieving national recognition and I hope your success will bolster Midlothian’s reputation for excellent food and hospitality.”

This year The Radhuni’s head chef Ashok Ram was voted Scotland’s Curry Chef of 2018-19, the restaurant was named the country’s Best South Asian Restaurant in the Asian Restaurant Awards, and last month it was included in the UK’s Top 100 curry restaurants at the British Curry Awards in London.

Mr Khan commented: “The team very much appreciates Ms Rowley’s compliments and support. Any region’s food and drink business depends on the overall standard of its restaurants, cafes, hotels and guest houses. We like to think our consistently high standards are helping show the way.”

And it seems that The Radhuni’s success has spread across the Midlothian restaurant sector already. As reported in last week’s Advertiser, the Bombay Lounge in Dalkeith picked up two awards in two weeks. The restaurant won the Best Casual Dining award at the Spice Awards on December 3, a fortnight after winning Outstanding Indian Restaurant at the Scottish Asian Food Awards.