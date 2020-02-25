Midlothian MP joins campaign to remove pension fund’s fossil fuel investment

Midlothian MP Owen Thompson has become the latest Scottish MP adding their support for fossil fuel divestment.

Mr Thompson (SNP), has joined over 350 current and former MPs in signing the Divest Parliament pledge, which calls for the MPs’ Pension Fund to move its £733 million of assets away from fossil fuels, owing to concerns about climate change.

The call to divest the MP pension fund from fossil fuels comes as Glasgow prepares to host the UN Climate Change Conference in November, and puts pressure on the trustees of the fund as they get set to announce a new Climate Change Investment Policy.

Mr Thompson said: “We must continue to make progress on this issue because climate change is the biggest threat we face. With our track record of scientific and engineering innovation, Scotland is well placed to make the transformation to a low carbon economy. Midlothian, with its cluster of cutting-edge science and research hubs, is well placed to be at the heart of this work.”

r Thompson’s pledge comes as constituents across the UK are urging their local MPs to show they care about climate change by calling on their pension fund to align its investments with the UK’s climate change commitments under the Paris Agreement to keep global warming well below two degrees Celsius.

John Hardy, a volunteer with the Divest Parliament campaign said: “With the catastrophic bushfires in Australia and devastating floods in Indonesia, it’s vital that more and more MPs are calling for urgent climate action and signing the Divest Parliament pledge.

“As Glasgow prepares to host COP26, we need Scotland and the UK to show climate leadership by ending funding for climate- wrecking industries and investing in clean alternatives to fossil fuels.”