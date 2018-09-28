Midlothian MP launches Christmas card competition

Midlothian MP Danielle Rowley has launched her 2018 Christmas Card competition and is inviting all primary school aged children in Midlothian to get creative with their designs.

The winning Christmas card will be sent to hundreds of organisations and local businesses across Midlothian, as well as to politicians throughout the UK.

The deadline for entries is November 9 with the winner and two runners-up being announced mid-November, before the cards will be professionally printed at the beginning of December.

Danielle Rowley MP (Lab) said: “I’m pleased to launch my Christmas Card Competition for 2018, and I’m excited to see designs from schools across the constituency.

“I know it will be a tough task to pick one winner, but I can’t wait to see what designs the creative children of Midlothian have in store!”



Entries should be sent to Danielle Rowley MP, 97 High Street, Dalkeith, Midlothian, EH22 1AX.

All entries should be to a maximum size of A4 Portrait or landscape orientation

Cards can be made using paints, coloured pencils, or felt-tip pens.

Include the pupil’s name age, class and school on the back of their entry.