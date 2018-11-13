Midlothian MP plants trees with Newbattle Abbey College students

Midlothian MP Danielle Rowley (Lab) joined rural skills students from Newbattle Abbey College to plant trees as part of the Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy, a network of forest conservation initiatives in association with the Woodland Trust.

The trees - two silver birch, two rowan, and a hazel were planted in Lord Ancrum’s Wood next to the college last Thursday (November 9).

They were donated to Ms Rowley thanks to a partnership between the Woodland Trust, Sainsbury’s and ITV.

Ms Rowley said: “Thanks to the new rural skills students for helping me plant the five trees. As both my parents attended Newbattle Abbey College, it has always been a special place for me. I can’t wait to visit again to see how they’ve grown!”