Midlothian MP raises city bypass gridlock issue

Danielle Rowley MP raised the issue of the A720 city bypass and Sheriffhall Roundabout in the House of Commons last week on behalf of constituents faced with “constant gridlock”.

The Edinburgh and South East Scotland City Region deal, signed on August 7 this year, committed £120 million for transport improvements to Sheriffhall Roundabout. Yet commuters are still faced with heavy delays when travelling on the bypass, particularly at rush hour.

Ms Rowley (Lab)asked what conversations the Scottish Secretary has had with Scottish Government Minsters on the subject.

The Midlothian MP said: “I have been inundated with calls, emails and letters referring to the ‘constant gridlock’ of the A720 city bypass.

“Whilst I await David Mundell MP’s answer, I have written to the Scottish Transport Minister to ask for an update on what plans the Scottish Government has for improving the Sheriffhall Roundabout, and what other efforts are being made to help commuters using the bypass.

“Despite this being a devolved issue, I will always make representations on behalf of my constituents on issues that are important to them.”

The Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Wales Nigel Adams replied: “There is a £300m investment from this Government, and I know how important this is for her constituency. I will ask my right honourable friend the Secretary of State to follow up on her question so that she has more details.”

The preferred option for the Sheriffhall improvements scheme was chosen early last year and it is hoped that the new flyover will ease congestion on the A720 Edinburgh city bypass.

No completion date for the project has yet been revealed.