Midlothian MP to host her second annual women’s event

Danielle Rowley MP is hosting ‘Women’s Matters: Everyday Action’, her second annual women’s conference, next Saturday (March 30) at the National Mining Museum in Newtongrange, 12pm-5pm.

The free event will be open to women across Midlothian to hear from panellists, attend workshops and join the discussion around what needs to change to improve lives for women in Midlothian communities.

Ms Rowley (Lab) said: “I’m so excited to be hosting my second annual women’s event.

“Last year the event was a huge success. We had a number of inspirational women on our panels, performing and running workshops: this year will be just as great, if not better!

“We have already announced that the incredibly talented Scottish musician Siobhan Wilson will be joining us, I can’t wait to hear her performance.

“I encourage women across Midlothian to sign up for this afternoon of discussion and engagement.”

To get your free ticket, sign up here.