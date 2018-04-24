Midlothian MP turns purple for epilepsy event

Midlothian MP Danielle Rowley (Lab), recently dressed in purple for an event at the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Epilepsy to celebrate Purple Day, the international day of epilepsy awareness.

The group aims to raise awareness epilepsy among MPs and to engage with individuals and organisations in supporting the promotion of the needs of the epilepsy community.

The event was attended by many MPs from all parties, including the Chair of the APPG Paula Sherriff MP.

Purple Day is held annually on March 26 and was created in 2008 by nine year old Cassidy Megan from Canada. With people encouraged to dress in purple on the day.

Danielle Rowley MP said: “It was fantastic to celebrate Purple Day with the APPG. I was very pleased to attend and talk about how epilepsy affects people.

“Having epilepsy myself I know how important it is that we continue to raise awareness about epilepsy and tackle the problems that people with the condition face.”

Philip Lee, chief executive of Epilepsy Action, said: “We are very pleased that so many MPs have attended the APPG on Epilepsy’s event to learn more about the condition this Purple Day.

“It is vitally important that MPs understand the impact that epilepsy has on 600,000 people in the UK and their families.

“We look forward to working with the APPG and MPs from all parties to improve the lives of everyone affected by epilepsy and improve access to high-quality, accessible epilepsy healthcare services.”