Midlothian MP visits convalescent home

Midlothian MP Danielle Rowley (Lab) visited the Lothian Mineworkers Convalescent Home at Whatton Lodge recently.

Of the 200 places available at the home in East Lothian 120 of those are taken by Midlothian residents.

Speaking about her visit Ms Rowley said: “it was wonderful to spend time at Whatton Lodge, we shared a light lunch, plenty of stories, and had a chat about the past, present, and future of Midlothian.”

Unfortunately in 2016 the future of the home was thrown into doubt as long-standing financial assistance from Midlothian Council was scrapped.

Ms Rowley has committed to working closely with Labour councillor Margot Russell who is a trustee of the home to get the funding reinstated.

The Labour MP added: “I met with two lovely couples from Newtongrange and Dalkeith, and speaking with them made it clear to me that we must protect community projects such as that at Whatton Lodge.”