Midlothian MSP calls on council to make most of new town centre fund

SNP MSP for Midlothian North Colin Beattie, has called on Midlothian Council to make the most of the Scottish Government’s £50 million Town Centre Fund.

Midlothian will receive a share of £910,000 from the new ring-fenced fund.

Mr Beattie said: “This funding announcement can help transform town centres in Midlothian.

“The health of our town centres is vital to the economic and cultural life of our communities – and this new investment can make a real difference.”

Council leader Cllr Derek Milligan (Lab) welcomed news of the funding. He added: “We await the details of conditions attached to how the resources can be used. Once these are known we will consider the next steps.”