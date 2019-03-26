Midlothian MSP calls on Scotrail’s ‘last chance saloon’ on Borders Railway ‘service meltdown’

Midlothian South MSP Christine Grahame (SNP) has raised recent performance issues on the Borders Railway with the First Minister, calling on Scotrail Abellio to be told it’s “in the last chance saloon”.

This comes in the wake of multiple cancellations and delays to services recently, in addition to ongoing problems with overcrowding.

Ms Grahame said: “As one who campaigned from the moment I entered Parliament in 1999 to have the line reinstated, I am furious at the failures of Scotrail Abellio. On the Borders Railway there has been a service meltdown.

“The improvement notices have been issued but the second notice that was served requires that a remedial plan be delivered soon. The plan might be delivered, but it will not deliver trains—plans do not drive trains.

“Is it not time that the Scottish Government told ScotRail Abellio that it is in the last chance saloon? I certainly think so, and so do my constituents.

“The line can be a real asset to the area as we have seen already, but these benefits are only realised when it is functional and reliable – there must be real action on overcrowding and cancellations as a result of staffing issues.

“If performance can’t be improved it is time for Abellio to go.”