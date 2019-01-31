Midlothian MSP’s call to get behind extra emergency services funding

Midlothian North MSP Colin Beattie has challenged his political opponents to get behind plans that will enhance investment in Scotland’s emergency services.

Finance Secretary Derek Mackay’s draft budget proposals for 2019/20 deliver over £1.2 billion for policing and increases spending on the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service budget by £5.5m to invest in service transformation. And £11.2m will also be invested in the police workforce in 2019/20.

Mr Beattie said: “The Finance Secretary’s plans will offers real terms protection of the police resource budget, while providing over £5 million of additional resources to the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to support their transformation.

“Both our police and fire service have been reformed in recent years, delivering greater efficiency as result – their work in Midlothian and across the wider community is invaluable.

“Our police officers and firefighters are some of the most heroic and dedicated public servants. I am urging MSPs from across Midlothian to get behind plans that deliver for them.”