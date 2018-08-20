Midlothian MSP’s Christmas card contest

Midlothian North and Musselburgh MSP Colin Beattie has announced that he will be holding a Christmas card competition again this year.

The competition will be open to all primary school children from the Midlothian North and Musselburgh constituency.

Commenting, Mr Beattie (SNP) said: “This is the second year I have ran the Christmas card competition and I feel that it is important for the children in my constituency to be part of something fun.

“The winning design will be the official card I send out to local organisations, businesses and politicians here in Midlothian and throughout Scotland.

“All of the primary schools in the constituency will be receiving full details of the competition. Including rules and closing date.

“There will be a prize for the winner and the runner up in the competition.

“I look forward to seeing many of the fantastic designs created by the young people of Midlothian North and Musselburgh.”