Midlothian MSP shows racism the red card

Colin Beattie, MSP for Midlothian North and Musselburgh, showed his support for the ‘Show Racism the Red Card’ campaign this week.

Established in 1996, Show Racism the Red Card is the UK’s anti-racism educational charity and utilises the high-profile status of football and football players to help tackle racism in society.

The charity aims to combat racism through enabling role models, who are predominately but not exclusively footballers, to present an anti-racist message to young people and others.

Colin Beattie, SNP MSP for Midlothian North and Musselburgh, said: “The ‘Show Racism the Red Card’ campaign is one that I give my strongest support to.

“There is no place for racism anywhere in our society. That is why I am only too happy to play my part in supporting the campaign.

“I hope that the high profile of footballers and others will ensure this message reaches everyone in Scotland and beyond.”