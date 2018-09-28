Midlothian MSP stands proud in pink for breast cancer charity

MSP Colin Beattie dazzled in pink at the Scottish Parliament last week to encourage constituents to take part in wear it pink, on October 19.

Mr Beattie is calling for his constituents to join him in supporting Breast Cancer Now’s wear it pink day. The fundraiser calls on supporters to ditch their everyday colours, and add a splash of pink to their outfit, to raise money for breast cancer research.

Mr Beattie, constituency MSP for Midlothian North and Muselburgh, said: “Sadly, most of us know someone affected by this devastating disease - every year around 4,700 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in Scotland and almost 1,000 people will die of it.

“I am incredibly proud to be backing wear it pink this year and I would like to urge local people across my constituency to join me on October 19 and show their support for Breast Cancer Now.

“As you can see from my photograph, taking part is easy, all it takes is an additional splash of pink to your normal outfit! It’s time to stand together, pull on some pink, and support Breast Cancer Now’s vital research – I hope you will all join me.”

Baroness Delyth Morgan, chief executive at Breast Cancer Now, said: “We are really grateful for the enthusiasm and support shown by MSPs. Everyone looked fabulous in their pink accessories and showed just how easy it is to add a touch of pink to your everyday outfit.

“We hope that by wearing pink, Mr Beattie will encourage his constituents in Midlothian North and Musselburgh to get involved and fundraise in their homes, schools or workplaces, and help us to continue to fund world-class research into this devastating disease.

“Wear it pink is a fantastic opportunity for communities across the UK to come together, have fun and show their support to this very important cause. By simply wearing something pink and donating what you can, you are helping raise much-needed funds to stop breast cancer taking the lives of those we love. Together we can take one step forward to help reach our goal that, by 2050, everyone who develops breast cancer will live, and live well.”

To take part in wear it pink click here.