Midlothian MSP welcomes carers payments

SNP MSP Colin Beattie has welcomed the news that carers in Midlothian will receive the first payments of the new Carer’s Allowance Supplement from mid-September, back-dated to April.

This new benefit will be paid twice a year by Social Security Scotland, the first major new public service to be created since devolution.

Eligible carers will get a supplementary payment of £221, equivalent of an extra £8.50 per week, an increase of 13 per cent on Carer’s Allowance from the Department of Work and Pensions.

The Carer’s Allowance Supplement is worth more than £30 million a year and will benefit 1193 people in Midlothian.

Carers will receive letters from Social Security Scotland from week beginning September 10 so that they know in advance to expect a payment.

SNP MSP Colin Beattie, Midlothian North and Musselburgh said: “This roll out of the Carer’s Allowance Supplement marks the beginning of a bright new chapter in Scottish public service.

“The SNP is committed to delivering a fairer system for social security. One that affords carers the dignity and respect they are due as a result of their selfless dedication.

“We appreciate the contribution carers make to our society and we have always advocated that Carer’s Allowance should be the same rate as Jobseeker’s Allowance.

“It follows that the new powers over social security mean that we can make this a reality and put more money into the pockets of carers as a thank you for their tireless efforts.”