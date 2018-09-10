Midlothian MSP welcomes City Deal investment

Midlothian North MSP Colin Beattie (SNP) recently asked the Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Infrastructure and Connectivity on how the Scottish Government’s investment in the £1.3 billion Edinburgh and South-East City Region Deal will help his constituency.

Cabinet Secretary Michael Matheson responded to Mr Beattie’s question advising that the Scottish Government has committed £300 million over 15 years to the Edinburgh and south east Scotland city region deal to support delivery of a programme of investment to stimulate inclusive economic growth and create jobs right across the city region.

He added that for Midlothian North there will be direct investment in the Easter Bush campus of the University of Edinburgh and a £120m upgrade to the Sheriffhall roundabout to deliver benefits to all users of that part of the A720 Edinburgh bypass.

Commenting after portfolio questions Mr Beattie said: “I welcome the response from the Cabinet Secretary announcing that Midlothian will receive investment.

“The Edinburgh City Region Deal will be a massive funding boost for the communities of Midlothian.

“Inclusive growth was a key consideration in the development of city region deal. The Scottish Government’s £25m investment in the integrated regional employability and skills programme will maximise the synergies between the different projects within the deal and equip people across the region to benefit from the additional jobs that will be created by the investment over the next 10 to 20 years.”