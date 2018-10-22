Midlothian MSPs visit judo club

Midlothian’s MSPs Colin Beattie and Christine Grahame (both SNP) recently visited the Randori Judo Club at the Wellbeing Lab in Dalkeith Country Park.

The club provides judo instruction for all ages and at a range of locations across Midlothian, including Gorebridge, Newtongrange, and North Middleton.

Free taster sessions are available for those who want to know more about the sport without committing to a longer membership.

Mr Beattie and Ms Grahame met with head coach Mark Taylor and a class of 4-13-year-old students.

Mr Beattie commented: “Knowing little as I do about judo, It was fascinating to see the class in action. The students were clearly keeping fit and athletic!

“I understand from Mark Taylor that the Club has plans to expand further across Midlothian.

“I look forward to hearing more about this and doing what I can to support this highly worthwhile endeavour.”

Ms Grahame remarked: “Mark is wonderful with the children who were having a great time and burning off lots of energy.

“They were also being taught Japanese as they responded to the judo commands and learning how to help each other.

“All in all an excellent experience for the children and I wish Mark who is such an enthusiast and rightly so for the benefits of judo, every success.”