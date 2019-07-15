Midlothian North MSP calls for cap to be scrapped

Sixteen per cent of the total number of children in Midlothian could be affected by the two-child cap, according to new research – prompting more calls for the UK Government to scrap the policy.

The “two-child policy” allows low-income families to claim child tax credits or universal credit for their first two children only. New research from the Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG) has revealed that 160,000 families have had their income slashed by the two-child limit to-date.

The charity estimates that more than three million children could eventually be affected by the benefit cap.

SNP MSP Colin Beattie said: “Social security should be a safety net for all of us, but the two-child limit is having a devastating effect on families up and down the country, with 2975 children in Midlothian set to be affected by it.

“All families are valuable and worthy of support, but this heartless policy turns people away when they most need support, and leaves children to grow up in hardship – which can have lifelong consequences for their health and wellbeing.

“The SNP government has been left to pick up the pieces, investing over £125 million to mitigate callous Tory welfare policies. In addition, it is introducing a Scottish Child Payment to tackle child poverty. Without the two-child cap, this payment could go so much further.”