Midlothian North MSP delighted with winter fuel payments

Last year, 17,130 of people in Midlothian benefitted from Winter Fuel Payments, with some off-grid households – who face the highest heating costs in the country – benefitting from early payments.

A Winter Fuel Payment is an annual tax-free payment paid to older people during the winter months, as well as those on a variety of qualifying benefits.

While the Tories at Westminster recently planned to scrap Winter Fuel Payments for those living in England and Wales, the SNP has remained committed to delivering this payment in Scotland.

Midlothian North SNP MSP Colin Beattie said: “I am delighted to hear that 17,130 of my constituents are benefitting from generous winter fuel payments. With new powers over social security, the SNP is fighting for older people in Scotland and we’re committed to protecting the winter fuel allowance from Tory cuts.

“Everyone should be able to heat their home, and keep themselves and their family warm over the festive period.

“By maintaining the winter fuel allowance, the SNP is committed to a society in which everybody is treated with dignity and respect – sadly not the concern of the Tories at Westminster.”