Midlothian North MSP marks Scottish Apprenticeship Week

Last Wednesday (March 6), Midlothian North MSP Colin Beattie visited McSence Group in Mayfield to meet Modern Apprentices in Health and Social Care.

Mr Beattie’s visit was timed to coincide with Scottish Apprenticeship Week (March 4-8). The theme of this year’s Scottish Apprenticeship Week is ‘Skills for the Future’, recognising the importance of investing in Scotland’s workforce.

Throughout the week Skills Development Scotland co-ordinates a large programme of events and visits across Scotland, highlighting the benefits apprenticeships and work-based learning can offer individuals, businesses and the economy, and celebrating the achievements of individual apprentices and all those who contribute to their success.

The 2018 Scottish Apprenticeship Week saw over 100 visits by MSPs to apprenticeship employers and training providers across the country.

Mr Beattie (SNP) said: “Scottish Apprenticeship Week is a fantastic way to celebrate the achievements of apprentices and the value they bring to employers.

“The apprentices I met at McSence are clearly gaining valuable skills that will serve them well in the years ahead.

“I wish them, and apprentices throughout Scotland, the best of future success and I look forward to watching their progress.”

Skills Development Scotland chief executive Damien Yeates said: “Work-based learning is providing the skills needed for a successful Scotland.

“The theme for this year is ‘Skills for the Future’ which recognises the importance of investing in our workforce.

“We want more people and businesses across Scotland to benefit from the growing number of opportunities available in different sectors and workplaces.”