Midlothian politicians condemn New Zealand terrorist attack

Midlothian politicians have condemned the terrorist attack on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand last week, in which 49 people lost their lives.

A man was charged with murder for the attack, which also left at least 20 more people wounded.

Midlothian North MSP Colin Beattie (SNP) said: “I was horrified and outraged to hear of this atrocity. This is nothing other than a mindless act of murder by terrorists.

“I send my deepest condolences to New Zealand and the New Zealand Muslim community, and most especially my thoughts go out to all those families affected by this terrible attack.

“People must be allowed to worship wherever and however they like without fear of hatred. It is important that we stand against Islamaphobia and all hate crimes.

“Scotland’s diversity is one of our strengths and we value and appreciate our relationships with our different faith communities.”

Midlothian MP Danielle Rowley (Lab)said: “I was greatly saddened to wake up to the news of the horrific terrorist attack on innocent people in their place of worship in New Zealand on Friday.

“My thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by this tragic loss of life.”