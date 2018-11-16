Midlothian Provost’s Dalkeith Museum visit

Volunteers have been praised by Midlothian Provost Peter Smaill (Con) after his visit to view the Great War exhibition in Dalkeith Museum.

During his trip last week to the tourist attraction on Dalkeith High Street, Midlothian’s civic chief told members of Dalkeith History Society: “I congratulate you on an excellent standard of presentation and wish you all the best in your bid for Museums and Galleries accreditation.”

Thanking Councillor Smail for his visit, Norman Brett, chairman of the history society, said that more than 4,000 people had visited the museum housed in the refurbished Corn Exchange since it opened in 2015.

He added: “We welcome residents, visitors to the town, school groups, and other organisations and we are pleased that our evening walks around the town are so popular with the public.”