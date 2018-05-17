Midlothian public toilets closures flushed away, for now

The council has agreed to keep Midlothian’s five public toilets open following a consultation into plans to replace them with automated facilities.

The consultation saw over 300 residents give their views on the proposals. However, at last week’s full council meeting councillors agreed that there was currently not enough support from residents to proceed with the installation of automated facilities.

This decision follows an agreement by the council last December to keep all five current public toilets open on reduced staffing levels, while the possibility of automated toilets was explored further.

Councillor Derek Milligan (Lab), leader of Midlothian Council, said: “Public toilets provide an important service in Midlothian. It was essential that we found out from residents exactly what they thought about the prospect of replacing the current toilets with new, automated facilities before we made any decision.

“It’s clear from the results of the consultation that there seems to be a split in opinion in the community. It is therefore best that we take no further action at this stage.”

In the consultation, 62 per cent of respondents said they would not pay to use automated toilets. Midlothian Council currently operates five public toilets, in Penicuik, Loanhead, Bonnyrigg, Gorebridge and Dalkeith.