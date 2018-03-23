Midlothian public toilets consultation begins

A consultation on the future of Midlothian’s five public toilets was opened by the council last week.

The consultation will gather views on whether new automatic conveniences should replace existing public toilets in Dalkeith, Penicuik, Gorebridge, Loanhead and Bonnyrigg. This follows a decision by the council last December to keep them open, on reduced staffing levels, while the possibility of automatic toilets was explored further.

Council were presented with the option of introducing three self-cleaning, opening and closing public conveniences in Bonnyrigg, Dalkeith and Penicuik town centres. Recommendations were also made to close current facilities at Loanhead and Gorebridge.

However those plans were rejected at the time with council agreeing a public consultation should take place before any decision was made.

The online survey can be found at www.midlothian.gov.uk/consultations and closes on April 6. You can see the plans for automatic facilities at drop-in events- March 27 2:30pm-7pm at Penicuik Centre, March 28 2:30pm-7pm at Dalkeith Library and March 29 2:30pm-7pm at Lasswade Centre Library.