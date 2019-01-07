Midlothian pupils go radio ga-ga for Christmas

The annual Black Diamond FM Christmas special programme for primary schools and primary school children went live on December 19.

Two primary schools were represented this year – Newtongrange and Hawthornden.

Russell Aitken, head presenter of sport at the Midlothian radio station, was delighted to have the children’s help.

He said: “Two children from each school joined me on the programme, from Newtongrange, Tarik and Lucy, from Hawthornden, Kerry and Amie.

“The programme was supported by the local companies who gave vouchers to each of the children for being on the programme and for Christmas, Ryze, Ittihas and Edinburgh Butterfly and Insect World.

“Many Christmas messages were read out by the children for friends, family and teachers at their school.

“I must commend them on the excellent job they did making the programme a success, they even got to sing live on Black Diamond FM.

“The children get on with the 12 days of Christmas, which was fun.

“We also had a surprise visit from Santa who had a gift each for the children and a special Christmas message for everyone in Midlothian.

“Another special guest on the programme was Ms Morgan, the headteacher of Newbattle Primary School, who helped out with the children on the programme and had her own Christmas message for all the children and families in Midlothian.

“Thanks must go to everyone who gave up their time to make this programme a success in 2018, roll on Christmas 2019. Wishing you all a Happy New Year from all of us here at 107.8 Black Diamond FM.”