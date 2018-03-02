Midlothian remains frozen

The severe weather continues to affect Midlothian, with all schools and nurseries still closed today, while Lothian Buses returned to the roads at 10am this morning, albeit on a reduced service.

With the weather slowly improving, it is hoped that schools will re-open on Monday.

A Midlothian Council spokesman said: “Due to the ongoing severe weather and the Met Office amber warning that are in place, all schools in Midlothian are closed.

“We hope to open as normal on Monday. Please continue to check the council website for further updates.”

Services on Lothian Buses resumed this morning.

A spokesman for Lothian Buses said earlier: “Buses will begin to depart our garages into service from 10am onwards. The full Sunday service should be operational by 12am subject to individual route restrictions based on assessment of conditions. Our operational and engineering teams are working incredibly hard across all garages to prepare buses for departure, so please bear with us while we endeavour to get services back up and running.

“Subject to weather conditions not worsening, we also plan to operate a Sunday service tomorrow, Saturday March 3. There will be no night buses on service this weekend at all.

“A decision on Monday’s (March 5) service levels will be posted by 12pm on Sunday on our website and social channels.”

Edinburgh Bus Tours will not operate today. East Coast Buses services are currently suspended and there will be a further update on these services later today.