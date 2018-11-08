Midlothian remembers: County set to fall silent on Sunday

There will be Remembrance Sunday events held across Midlothian to mark 100 years since the end of the First World War.

In Penicuik a parade will leave the town’s Royal British Legion at 10.10am for the service at St Mungo’s Church at 10.30am. The congregation will then leave at 11.45am to go to the war memorial in the public park at for laying the wreaths at noon.

In Gorebridge a parade will leave Newbyres Care Village at around 10.30am and head for the remembrance garden outside the Gorebridge Beacon for the memorial service at 11am.

In Bonnyrigg a parade will leave Bonnyrigg Rose’s New Dundas Park ground at 10.30am, head to King George V Park for 10.40am, and onto the war memorial for a service at 10.50am.

In Newtongrange a parade will meet at Newbattle Masonic Hall at 10.30am before heading to the village’s war memorial for the service at around 11am. There will be a service at Lasswade War Memorial at 10am.

In Loanhead a parade sets off from the miners’ club car park at 10.15am, heading to Loanhead Memorial Park for a wreath laying ceremony followed by a minute’s silence at 11am. While at 6am a lone piper will play ‘The Battle’s Over’ at the gates of Loanhead Parish Church.

The Royal British Legion in Dalkeith will mark the Armistice Centenary on Sunday with a remembrance service at the town’s war memorial. At 10.45am legion members will leave their club and head on parade along the short journey to the war memorial in King’s Park.

The ceremonial party will lay wreaths and take up positions in front of the war memorial. At 10.59am the bugler will play the last post before a two minute silence is held.