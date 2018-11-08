Midlothian remembers: Dalkeith bells set to ring out for peace

St Nicholas Buccleuch Parish Church in Dalkeith is participating in ‘Ringing Out for Peace’ to mark the Armistice centenary this Sunday.

This is part of ‘Battle’s Over’, a unique day-long commemoration of the end of the war which is taking place throughout the United Kingdom and in many other countries around the world. A full list of participating churches can be found at www.brunopeek.co.uk.

A special service of prayers for peace will be held at 6.30pm in St Nicholas Buccleuch Parish Church, High Street, Dalkeith, on Sunday, culminating with the ringing of the church bells at 7.05pm. The service is open to all.

At exactly the same time, the bells of hundreds of other churches will be rung in what is hoped to be the most widespread simultaneous ringing of church bells since the First World War ended.

Through this collective and very public commemoration, organisers hope there will be an opportunity both to look back in order that history is not forgotten, and to look forward to resolve that the world choose peace rather than war.