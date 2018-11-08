Midlothian remembers: Day of remembrance held at Lasswade High School

Lasswade High School put on an impressive programme of events this week to commemorate the centenary of the end of the First World War.

On Monday the entire school took part in a lesson on remembrance that helped to give historical context to the conflict and stress to students the significance of remembering the fallen.

English teacher Neil Stewart explained more. He said: “As part of the special lesson, students were asked to inscribe a paper poppy with a message to honour those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“These powerful messages were then displayed in the school atrium along with ‘Letters from the Front’ poetry completed by a variety of pupils in their English class. Collectively, this made a very eye-catching display.”

Neil explained what else the pupils were planning to do this week to remember those who have fallen in war.

He said: “The school will be hosting a Remembrance Sunday event in the atrium and assembly hall on Sunday (November 11) at around 2.30pm. During this event, students will lead an assembly of music and reflection.

“And there will be a series of remembrance assemblies this week.

“There are also plans to show director Peter Jackson’s ‘They Shall Not Grow Old’ in the school assembly hall from 1.15pm on Sunday.

“This new film brings striking colour to previously black and white World War One images and contains never-before-seen footage.”

Creative design principal teacher Michael Stanton revealed how his department had been involved.

He said: “Design and technology have been completing a metalworking project to manufacture some poppy ornaments. These have been produced in aluminium and steel and have allowed the S2 students to experience working with new materials, using a range of new tools and processes, including the forge and spray paint.

“We should have finished poppies for the majority of S2 in time for Remembrance Day.

“We have also made additional poppy petals out of aluminium, which are being assembled into a wreath in art to give students the chance to try out some wireworking skills that will be useful for their art work in future years.

“Our intention for these is for the poppy models to go home with pupils, with the wreath being used as part of our commemorations this year and then potentially gifted to somewhere else for next year. We intend to repeat this each year.”