Midlothian Remembers: Landmarks lit-up red for Scottish Poppy Appeal

This weekend, all across the country, 150 Scottish landmarks will be glowing red in support of the Scottish Poppy Appeal and to commemorate the Centenary of the end of the First World War.

Buildings large and small, from the globally iconic to the locally loved, will ‘Light Up Red’ for Poppyscotland in a collective display of thanks to the generation that gave so much.

In Midlothian The Orangery at Dalkeith Country Park, Cockpen and Carrington Church in Bonnyrigg, Rosslyn Chapel, Roslin Parish Church, the original Rosslyn Inn and Chapel Cross Gust House will be taking part. Members of the public are being encouraged to take pictures of their local landmarks lit red and to then share them on social media, tagging @Poppyscotland and using the hashtags #LightUpRed #ThankYou100 and #ScottishPoppyAppeal.

Gordon Michie, Head of Fundraising at Poppyscotland, said: “We wanted to broaden the reach of our Light Up Red campaign in this momentous year as a tribute to those who sacrificed so much during the First World War and to shine a light on those who continue to need Poppyscotland’s vital, life-changing support today.”

Mr Michie added: “We owe a huge thanks to everyone who has helped make this happen and we are delighted that West Lothian has done so much to be part of the campaign. The impact of the First World War touched every corner of our country, so it is only fitting that our Light Up Red campaign does the same.

“We hope this will inspire people to dig even deeper for this year’s Scottish Poppy Appeal.”

The majority of buildings will be lighting up for the full week up to, and including, Armistice Day on Sunday (November 11). For the full list of locations across Scotland, and an interactive map that shows more detail on timings, visit www.poppyscotland.org.uk/Light-Up-Red.