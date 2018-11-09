Midlothian remembers: Volunteers tidy-up Easthouses War Memorial

Volunteers in Easthouses have been busy recently tidying up the village war memorial ahead of this Sunday’s Armistice centenary.

In a show of true community spirit, the people of Easthouses came together to have the war memorial looking as good as possible, as the village prepares to remember the seven Easthouses men who lost their lives in the First World War, which ended 100 years ago on Sunday. The memorial also remembers the six men from the village, who lost their lives fighting for their country in the Second World War.

Easthouses war memorial plaque.

Robert Hogg, chairman of Mayfield and Easthouses Community Council, revealed his group’s role in the clean-up of the village war memorial.

He said: “Like every village in Midlothian and Scotland we are preparing to mark the centenary of the end of the Great War on Sunday with a service at Easthouses War Memorial.

“What makes this the more remarkable for our small community of Easthouses is the volunteers who have rallied round to give the monument a good tidy up before November 11.

“Due to council cuts the war memorial has not been kept in as good condition as it was in the past and was overgrown etc.

“But after an appeal by the community council, local volunteers have rallied round to clear it up and local sponsors have came forward to donate plants etc to keep both the village war memorial and the miners’ memorial in good condition.

“This show there is true community spirit in evidence here.

“Seven young men lost their lives during the Great War from here.

“The service this Sunday will honour them along with the six who lost their lives during the Second World War, all from Easthouses village.”