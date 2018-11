The A6106 Millerhill Road will be closed between Shawfair Avenue and Newton Village from next Monday (November 19).

The road is expected to be closed for two weeks for site investigation work before a sewer diversion is put in place.

Alternative routes for pedestrians, buses and general motorists will be in place via The Wisp, A7 Old Dalkeith Road, Danderhall and Shawfair Avenue.