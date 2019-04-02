Midlothian running mum applauded by councillors

ULTRA runner Jasmin Paris received a round of applause from councillors in Midlothian in recognition of her record-breaking win in one of Britain’s most brutal races.

Jasmin, who lives near Gladhouse Reservoir, was still breastfeeding her baby daughter Rowan when she took on the 268-mile long Montane Spine Race.

Despite having to stop to express milk during the race, which runs from Derbyshire to the Scottish Borders, she broke the course record crossing the finish line in 83 hours 12 minutes and 23 seconds – an amazing 12 hours shorter than the previous record.

The mum-of-one’s achievement was recognised during a meeting of Midlothian Council last week when Councillor Kelly Parry (SNP) raised a motion congratulating her.

Councillor Parry told councillors: “This accomplishment of completing the Montane Spine race is really quite incredible and all the more incredible when you realise she was expressing milk while doing this race.

“She was breastfeeding throughout her training. She was advised to put weights on herself for training but she thought “no do you know what I have a baby, I’m going to stick the baby on me and go running” so really quite an incredible achievement.

“What an amazing woman and a great role model to have in our community.”

Fellow SNP councillor Catherine Johnstone called for a round of applause which was given by all members in the chamber and Provost Peter Smail (Con) said: “I think it is a fantastic example of what individuals in Midlothian are capable of.”

Jasmin (35), took part in the run in January this year.

Competitors are given a week to complete the race running day and night. Jasmin, who is a vet, completed the course with just three hours sleep.

At the time she revealed she had expected to have stopped breastfeeding her 14-month-old daughter Rowan before the race but the youngster had been unwell over Christmas delaying her plans.

Jasmin, who is currently completing a PhD thesis, said she was delighted by the recognition from councillors.

She said: “I would like to say thank you for the motion, which is a great honour. I am delighted that my achievement is being recognised, and I hope that it will inspire other people to enjoy our beautiful Scottish outdoors.”