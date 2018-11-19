Midlothian’s Dick Vet plans for expansion

The University of Edinburgh’s Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies is planning to add two new consultation blocks to its Hospital for Small Animals at Easter Bush Campus.

The new blocks, which will be produced by Portakabin, will provide five new consulting rooms, as well as an inpatient ward, which will be able to accommodate between eight to ten animals recuperating from procedures at any one time.

Professor Richard Mellanby, head of companion animal sciences at the Dick Vet, as the school is known said a growing population around Midlothian and the reputation of the facility, had both played a role in the extension plans.

He said: “The Hospital for Small Animals at Easter Bush provides leading edge veterinary medicine, through a first opinion practice and referral services.

“The population of the surrounding area is expanding and approximately 40 per cent of local households own a pet. This is having a direct impact on the number of patients we see, as people take advantage of having a world-class veterinary facility on their doorstep.”

A planning application has been lodged with the council.