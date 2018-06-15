Midlothian’s volunteers recognised

Volunteer Midlothian hosted its annual Volunteer Awards ceremony last Thursday evening at Newbattle Abbey College.

Over 40 nominations were received across a variety of categories and 11 awards were presented on the night, held as part of Volunteers’ Week.

Natalie Burnside of Volunteer Midlothian, said: “The evening is always an inspiring showcase of the variety of volunteering which takes place across Midlothian.

“We were delighted to be joined by Sir Robert Clerk, Lord Lieutenant of Midlothian and Provost Peter Smaill.

“The event would not be possible without the support of Newbattle Abbey College and sponsors: EDF Energy, Midlothian Council Communities Team, Midlothian Council Lifelong Learning and Employability, Midlothian Health & Social Care Partnership, Police Scotland, The Rotary Club of Esk Valley and the Scottish Qualifications Authority.”

Volunteers’ Week is an annual celebration of the fantastic contribution millions of volunteers make across the UK – and it takes place from the 1-7 June each year.

Full list of winners: Outstanding New Volunteer Award – Helen Boyle, Home Link Family Support

Befriender/Mentor of the Year Award– Kirsty Penny, Volunteer Midlothian

Active Volunteering Award – David Thornton, ROWAN Project, Health in Mind.

Service to the Community Award – Beth Keay, Rosewell Development Trust.

Health & Wellbeing Award – Forward Mid Volunteers.

Long Service to Volunteering Award – Thomas Yuill, Dalkeith Thistle Community Football Club.

Volunteer Manager of the Year Award – Paula Jackson, Volunteer Midlothian.

Saltire Summit Awards – Keiran Harvey, Ty Hennessey, Erin Laird, Keiran Lane and Natasha Thomas.

Volunteer Team of the Year Award – Board of Grandparents Parenting Again and Kinship Carers Midlothian.

Volunteer of the Year Award– Liz Byrne, Orchard Centre, Health in Mind.

Volunteer Friendly Award – Ageing Well Midlothian.